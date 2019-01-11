Horns nab third place in 7th-grade tourney

By Tim Chambers

The future appears bright for Johnson County basketball after the seventh-grade team’s performance over the Christmas holiday. They took third place in the seventh-grade tournament with their only loss coming at the hands Greeneville who won the championship rather handily.

Johnson County 30

Jonesborough 20

Connor Simcox blistered the nets for a season-high 22 points

and grabbed 11 rebounds in

their 30-20 win over the Tigers to open up tournament play. Coach Chris Dunbar touched on his team’s game.

“We came out strong and played well the whole game. Conner was the difference maker on both ends of the floor. We also got a good game from our guards.”

Dalton Pope played well and finished with six points. Isaiah Fenner provided the other two.

Greeneville 56

Johnson County 23

The Longhorns played hard against the tournament champions but couldn’t overcome their superior talent.

Dalton Pope led the Horns with nine points while Connor Simcox contributed eight. George Grill added five points to the cause while Tyler Bouchelle sank a free throw.

“They have an excellent basketball team with very few weaknesses,” said JCMS’ head coach Chris Dunbar. “It’s going to help us down the road going up against a team like that. We won’t play a better ball team than them on our schedule.”

Johnson County 45

Happy Valley 33

The Longhorns were recently defeated by Happy Valley during the regular season but bounced back to take a 12 point victory in this one. The win allowed them to play for third place in the consolation game.

Dalton Pope and Tyler Seatz led the way with 13 points each. Connor Simcox had another strong game scoring seven, and Tyler Bouchelle tallied four.

The Longhorns got a magnificent performance from James Potter who connected on a pair of treys to start the fourth quarter, which broke the game open. He ended the contest with eight points.

“James played outstanding, and we got a good game from Tyler Seatz as well,” said head coach Chris Dunbar. “Pope and Simcox stepped up and played well for the third straight game, and Bouchelle was a factor as well.”

Consolation Game

Johnson County 37

Bluff City 26

Dalton Pope lit up the scoreboard for a game-high 19 points as the Longhorns captured third place in their final game of the tournament.

Tyler Bouchelle played his best game of the tournament scoring six points and collecting seven rebounds. Connor Simcox and Tyler Seatz contributed four apiece.

Simcox grabbed a whopping 12 rebounds for the Horns who are now 8-6 on the season.

“We were 5-5 going into the tournament and went 3-1,” said head coach Chris Dunbar. “Dalton really stepped up his game on the scoring end while Bouchelle played a good game and Simcox rebounded well. If we could get everybody playing well at one time, this became a very good team. I’m hoping we can build on this during the second half of the season. I definitely feel like the team will play with more confidence.”