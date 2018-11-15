Horns hold their own in jamboree

November 14, 2018

JC’s Blake Atwood (11) scores on a drive in the jamboree against Tn. High. Atwood and the Horns will open up the regular season on Friday. Photos by Tim Chambers

JC’s Gavin Reece (34) prepares to throw a nice pass to Blake Atwood at the top of the key for a three. Reece played well in their jamboree scrimmage.

JC’s Zack Eller (5) drives toward the basket in the jamboree against TN. High. Eller was on the hardwood 3 days after playing his final football game.





GRAY—Johnson County lost four starters from last year but they held their own against Tennessee High in the Three Rivers Conference Jamboree played at Daniel Boone High School on Thursday. The Longhorns led the entire way before the Vikings were able to hit a three-point play with no time remaining to tie the game at 24-24. The Horns shot well in the early going by jumping out to an 8-2 advantage.

Darren Cunningham scored their first bucket on a nice move in the paint followed by three-point goals from Lucas Phillips and Blake Atwood.

Michael Oxendine gave the Horns some good minutes off the bench by scoring six points. He got a great feed from Atwood on one basket and two more from Gavin Reece and Zack Eller to make it 22-14. The Vikings outscored Johnson County 11-3 over the final four minutes as both team subbed freely during the stretch. Atwood and Phillips ended the 20 minute half with eight points each while Oxendine contributed six.

“They played hard,” said head coach Austin Atwood about his squad. “We did some things well but we’ve got plenty of stuff to work on.”

The Longhorns will open the season on Friday with two games inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium.