Horns Happenings

November 21, 2018

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Johnson County had a good showing on Saturday. They won a pair of games inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium while the girls split a pair in Bristol.

Johnson County 61

Ashe County, N.C. 44

A quartet of Longhorns reached double figures allowing the Horns to pull out a victory over Ashe County. Blake Atwood, Lucas Phillips and Zach Eller tossed in 12 points apiece to lead the Longhorns. Clayton Cross added 10 points off the bench. The Longhorns’ defense dominated first half play holding Ashe County to only 10 points while building a 23-point lead. They put it on cruise control in the second half. Darren Cunningham grabbed five rebounds for the Horns. Atwood dished out five assists and Gavin Reece provided four. Alec Roland topped Ashe County with 13.

Johnson County 73

Volunteer 49

The Longhorns rode the red hot shooting of Blake Atwood to defeat Volunteer on Saturday for their second win. Blake Atwood connected on five 3-pointers including four from the corner. He ended the game with 29 points. Zach Eller added 10 points, five assists and five steals. Gavin Reece played well scoring nine points with four assists. Troy Arnold dished out six assists. Michael Oxentine tallied eight first half points. The game was close until the Longhorns went on a 25-0 run to blow the game open in the first half. Brody Hunley and Heath Miller scored 12 and 11 points for the Falcons. The Longhorns are now 3-1.

Lady Longhorns 53

Tennessee High 33

BRISTOL—Sadie Stout lit up the scoreboard for 22 points leading Johnson County to a 20-point victory over Tennessee High on Saturday. Stout hit four treys including three in the second quarter. Emmy Miller added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Taylor Parsons had a good game with eight points and eight boards. The Longhorns outscored Tennessee High 17-11 in the third quarter that allowed them to stretch their 23-13 halftime advantage.

Daniel Boone 74

Lady Longhorns 37

BRISTOL—Daniel Boone dominated play and led 56-32 after three. The Lady Trailblazers outscored the Horns’ bench 18-2 in the final quarter. Sadie Stout led the way with 15 points. Abby Cornett added eight points to the cause. Maddi Runnels scored a game high 26 points for Boone. Jaycie Jenkins followed with 15.

Happy Valley 35

Johnson Co. Middle 33

The Longhorns held a one point lead late in the game but a costly turnover allowed the Warriors to score an easy bucket and leave Mountain City with a win.

Chris Lipford led the Horns with 12 points. Graham Reece added five points including a trey.