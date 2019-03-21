Horns hammer FCA in opener

Tomahawk Sports

What should be known, as “Pete Pavusek Park” became a hit parade on Tuesday for Johnson County in their season opener. The Longhorns scored in every inning that led to their 14-0 rout over FCA in a game that lasted only five innings.

The Longhorns led 3-0 after the first inning and built it to a 7-0 advantage after the second frame and put the game away by crossing the plate six times in their fourth and final at-bat. Pavusek collected win 324, the most among coaches in Northeast Tennessee. He said it was all about the kids and they were the ones who deserved all the credit.

“I thought we played with a lot of excitement and energy and the kids were having fun,” said Pavusek. “I felt like our kids played really well and we hit the ball throughout the lineup. Ben Howard pitched a great game and Asa Lewis came on and gave us a great inning in relief.”

Scoring runs in bunches

The Horns placed three runs on the board in their first at-bat without a single base hit. Walks to Jayden Joiner and Ben Howard and Weston Throop getting hit by a pitch all led to each of them scoring.

That wasn’t the case in the second half three base hits helped manufacture four more runs.

Howard and Petie Pavusek both had singles, and Ethan Icenhour smacked a double that plated a run that extended their lead at 7-0.

Howard was a workhouse on the mound allowing only two hits in four innings of work. He struck out eight batters and walked only one before giving way to freshman Asa Lewis in the fifth. The southpaw Lewis fanned two including the game’s final batter.The Longhorns put the game away with a seven-run outburst in the fourth inning.

Eight players in the Longhorns’ starting lineup had at least one base hit.

Icenhour led the way going 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Lewis was 2-for-3, and Pavusek and Mason Bragg went 2-for-4 each. Bradley Livorsi was 1-for-2 with two RBI’s, while

Joiner and Howard went 1-for-2 and scored three times apiece for the Horns. Stacy Greer was 1-for-3 with two RBI’s.

The Longhorns are now 1-0 on the season.

FCA 00000 -0

Johnson Co. 3407x -14

Howard, Lewis (5) and Pavusek.

WP—Howard