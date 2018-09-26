Horns golfers make regional

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

ELIZABETHTON—It was a day of highs and lows for Johnson County on the links. The Longhorns finished a distant third in the Small Schools District 1 Golf Championship played at the Elizabethton Golf Course.The good news is their third-place finish qualified them for the regional tournament to be played on Monday at Clinchview Golf Course in Bean Station.

Head coach Eric Crabtree stated that his team wasn’t playing up to their potential after a recent match and that appeared to be the case on Monday.

The Horns were no match for first place University School and second place Hampton. The Junior Bucs won the match by 25 strokes over the Bulldogs. Daxx Carr won the boys’ individual medalist with a 3-over part 75 that included four birdies. Teammates Charlie Vargo shot an 84 toward the teams 339 total. The Bulldogs logged a 364 team score while Johnson County finished with a 421. All three squads will meet again on Monday.

Reese Stout played a quality round of golf on the back nine by shooting a 41 for the Longhorns. He had a 51 on the front nine to finish with a 92. Petie Pavusek finished second for the Horns shooting an even 100. He had a 51 and a 49. Gavin Reece took third with a 110. Jayden Joiner closed out the top four with a 119.

The Bulldogs got an 83 from Isaak Hill and an 88 from Mitchell Tolley. They also got a 92 from freshman Avery Hill and a 101 from freshman R.J. Tolley.

The Longhorns didn’t have a girl participant.