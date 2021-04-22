Horns get tested in Chuckey-Doak match

By Tamas Mondovics

With just a few rounds under its belt, the Johnson County High School Tennis team got its strengths and weaknesses tested this week during a home match against Chuckey–Doak. The good news is that program Head Coach Zack Pittman is pleased with what he has seen so far.

“Today’s match was a good test,” Pittman said. “Chuckey-Doak always has a good team, and I am glad our girls were able to pull off a victory.”

The Horns’ biggest weakness is inexperience. “We basically had to start from scratch this year,” Pittman said, adding that the program has but one player, Rhiannon Icenhour, with any real experience on the girls and boys teams combined.

“Rhiannon has stepped up big time for me into a leadership role helping with all the young and inexperienced players,” he said.

The team’s greatest strengths are determination and enthusiasm. Pittman emphasized that many of his players stay up at the courts, hitting long after practice is over and on the weekends.

“Most of the team had never played before this year, but they seem to enjoy it truly,” he said. “Overall we are very young, but our athleticism and enthusiasm are going to benefit us going forward.”

On the boys’ side, Pittman drew attention to Omar Linares, whom he says, “improved dramatically this year, and I am extremely proud of him.” For more information about the Johnson County High School athletic program, please contact the school at (423) 727-2620.

