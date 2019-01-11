Horns freshmen split a pair

By Tim Chambers

Johnson County’s freshman team played a pair of games on Saturday and split them against two conference foes. The Longhorns fought off a late charge by Sullivan East and won 56-53.

They fell to Elizabethton 46-38 in the second contest.

Johnson County 56

Sullivan East 53

Zack Parsons and Corie Neely scored 15 points each while leading the Horns to a victory in their first game.

Neely scored 11 first half points that kept the Horns in the game. They trailed 33-29 at the half.

Parsons scored 11 second half points including seven in the final quarter than proved to be huge. Clay Stanly also had a good second half and finished in double figures with 11 points.

The Longhorns got four points apiece from Ethan Bower, Trevor Gentry and Preston Greer.

Standbridge paced the Patriots with 14. Milhorn and Hare chipped in with 10 apiece.

Elizabethton 46

Johnson County 38

The Longhorns held a 23-21 halftime lead but were outscored 17-8 in the third quarter which proved to be the difference.

Clay Stanley and Corie Neely had 13 and 10 points respectively to lead the Longhorns. Preston Greer tallied four while Zack Parsons and Ethan Bower tallied four each.

Jake Roberts led the Cyclones with 15. Seth Carter and Donte Earnest chipped in with nine points apiece. Nicholas Wilson had a good game scoring eight.