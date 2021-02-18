Horns face formidable lineup for District 1-AA Basketball Tournament

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The District 1-AA basketball tournament will kick off on Tuesday night for both Johnson County teams as the boys and girls will play at the same time at different sites.Johnson County boys will stay at home to battle Happy Valley while the girls will go on the road to face Sullivan South. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.If the Johnson County boys win, they will play at Sullivan South on Thursday. Should the girls pull off an upset, they would play at Sullivan Central on Thursday. The semifinals and championship games are slated for Saturday and Tuesday night.

The Longhorn boys split their two games with South during the regular season. They lost at South 65-59 back in early December but defeated them at home 59-52 on January 19. The boys knocked off Happy Valley twice during the regular season by scores of 63-49 and 61-48, but the Warriors played well as of late. The Lady Longhorns lost to South twice: 43-37 away and 42-38 at home. The Horns’ last win came against Sullivan North on December 8, 51-30. They went winless (0-12) in league play during the regular season.



DISTRICT 1-AA PAIRINGS

All games start at 7 p.m.

BOYS

Tuesday

#7 Happy Valley at #6 Johnson County

Thursday

#4 Unicoi County at #5 Sullivan Central

HV-JC winner at #3 Sullivan South

Saturday

Semifinals

Unicoi-SC winner at #1 Sullivan East

JC/HV-South winner at #2 Elizabethton

Tuesday, February 23

Consolation

Semifinal losers (higher seed will host)

Championship

Semifinal winners (higher seed will host)

GIRLS

Tuesday

#7 Johnson County at #6 Sullivan South

Wednesday

#5 Unicoi County at #4 Happy Valley

South-JC winner at #3 Sullivan Central

Friday

Semifinals

HV-Unicoi winner at #1 Sullivan East

South/JC-Central winner at #2 Elizabethton

Monday

Consolation

Semifinal losers (higher seed will host)

Championship

Semifinal winners (higher seed will host)