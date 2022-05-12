Horns downs Cyclones for end of season win

Lexi Profitt walks to the dugout after a well-fought inning against the Lady Cyclones. The Lady Horns beat Elizabethton 4-1 at home Wednesday night. Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Johnson County hosted the Elizabethton Lady Cyclones Wednesday night at Bob Kirksey field, full of Longhorn Nation fans.

Johnson County went into the game knowing they had secured the second-place spot for Division 1, 2A ranking. But the Lady Horns had some unfinished business, which aimed right at the Lady Cyclones.

Seniors Hailey Cox, Sydni Potter, and Faith Walsh have accomplished so much under the leadership of Coach Greg Reece and hoped to end the season with a win against the Cyclone for themselves and Reece.

Johnson County came out determined to beat the Lady Cyclones. Hannah Fritts helped control the runs for the Lady Cyclones with some superb pitching.

Fritts went four innings and had 31 strikeouts. She was on fire until she got a line drive in the fourth and had to come out of the game. Mattie Jones came in and continued to dominate on the mound.

The Horns wore those bats out swinging in the first when Cox and Fritts were able to make it home, which gave Johnson County the little boost of confidence they needed to keep Elizabethton on the defense.

The score was 2-0 for the Lady Horns in the first inning. Johnson County grabbed another run in the second, but Cox’s home run at the bottom of the sixth sealed the deal for this talented team’s 4-1 win. The Lady Cyclones could not return anything throughout the night due to perfect fielding by Lady Horns.

The ladies were clearly very excited, but Reece definitely was as well. Reece was almost more excited than his players with the Elizabethton victory as a coach who shows his excitement for every victory and comforts his players in defeat.

The team’s admiration and respect for their coach are admirable and obvious, but Reece gives it right back to his players.

“These girls have played so well; this is the first time we have beat Elizabethton and Unicoi in the same year,”

Reece said. “This win was nice for us as we finish the season and get ready for playoffs.”

The Lady Horns play Chuckey Doak at home Tuesday night; if they win, they will play the winner of the Happy Valley and West Greene game. Johnson County split the win against the Black Knight in the regular season.