Horns conquers East 7-5 then fall to Elizabethton 11-7

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

For the second straight year, Johnson County went to Sullivan East and came away with a 7-5 victory over the Lady Patriots. The Longhorns out hit the Patriots 11-6 en route to their big win. Emmy Miller led the hitting going 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Faith Walsh was 2-for-3 with 2 runs scored and a RBI. Maddi Edington added a triple going 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Cassidy Lakatos was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI’s.

Hannah Fritts came on in relief of Autumn Lewis in the third inning to earn the win. Julian Shackelford was charged with the loss. Keelye Fields led the Lady Patriots going 3-for-4 with a home run and 2 RBI’s/ Karlee Miller had a double and RBI. Johnson County scored four runs in the fifth inning to aid their comeback victory. The loss dropped East to fourth place in the conference while Johnson County is now the No. 5 team.

JCHS 2 1 0 0 4 0 0 -7

Sullivan E. 0 3 1 0 0 1 0 -5

Elizabethton 11

Johnson County 7

The Lady Longhorns jumped on top 2-0 but the Cyclones scored seven unanswered runs to go back on top by five. The Cyclones scored six times in the sixth to go up by four and put the game away on a chilly Thursday afternoon. Hailey Cox swung the big stick for Johnson County going 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI’s. Maddi Edington hit her first career home run and went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI’s and 2 runs scored.

Emmy Miller had a double and Faith Walsh the other base hit Mallory Ingram went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI’s to lead the Cyclones. Maddie Johnson and Madisun Pritchard also had 2 hits apiece.