Horns celebrate sweet victory against Unicoi

Lexie Proffitt was ready to hit the ball Monday night against Unicoi County. The Lady Horns won 6-5. Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Advertisements

The JCHS girls’ softball team pulled off a big win on Monday night against Unicoi County.

Coach Greg Reece was very complimentary of his team and their effort. “The girls worked hard for this win,” he said. “It was just good to get everyone back.”

Several of the varsity players had been out with other school functions, so this win shows the team’s power when they are all together.

Hannah Fritts pitched all seven innings and had nine strikeouts out of 35 batters for the night. Her teammates were ready, however, for whatever came their way. Reece said, “there were no errors tonight in the field, and Hannah had a great night on the pitcher’s mound.”

The Lady Horns were down by two until the fourth inning. With Fritts on base after hitting a double down the third baseline, Mattie Jones took her turn at the plate and got a single which was enough to bring Fritts home and get on the scoreboard.

Unicoi got two more runs in the top of the fifth, but Johnson County fired back with three runs and tied the game.

The sixth inning brought both teams a run, which left the score tied 5-5 going into the last inning.

But Fritts was back at the plate and answered with a triple. Faith Walsh was at the batter’s plate when she nailed the ball down the second baseline, brought Fritts home, and got the win for Johnson County.

The team was excited, and Reece got a win he had dreamed of for quite some time.

“We haven’t beaten Unicoi since 2017, so this was a sweet victory for the softball program,” Reece said.

Even though this was not a conference game, the rivalry is intense between Johnson County and Unicoi County. The Lady Longhorns also had something to prove after the 1-5 loss against Chuckey Doak last Thursday in Greeneville.

Reece mentioned the loss when he said, “we had several varsity players missing, which hurt us as a team. We played several JV players, and I was proud of their

effort.”

Advertisements