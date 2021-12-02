Horns cage Wildcats in Friday night home game

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

As most people were still relaxing and enjoying the turkey and dressing leftovers, the JCHS basketball team was on Atwood Court winning a ballgame. However, this was a one-team show Friday night at Ray Shoun gym on the JCHS campus, as the Lady Longhorns extended their Thanksgiving break a bit longer. It was nice to see a good crowd out after Thanksgiving to support the Longhorns against KACHEA.

Johnson County heated up things quickly thanks to the dynamic duo of Preston Greer and Zack Parsons, with Greer contributing six points and Parsons with eight. Parsons was definitely on fire Friday night, and it was beautiful to see. He lit up inside the paint and carried his team to victory with an outstanding 28 points for the night. Greer had 14 for the night. Greer’s job is to get the ball down the court; he demonstrated what a fierce point guard he really is on the court. He was fast and determined and had a pretty nice record shooting those three-pointers as well.

Johnson County maintained the lead throughout the night. The Longhorns had a fifteen-point lead going into the locker room. Coach Austin Atwood’s halftime talk must have been inspiring because these boys just kept attacking throughout the game with twenty points in the third quarter and ten in the fourth. As Parsons took charge of the shooting, it seemed Conner Simcox was the rebounding champion going home with sixteen rebounds for the night and nine points. Dalton Robinson had seven points and four steals.

Peyton Pavusek contributed four points, Dalton Pope had five points, Jace Stout put in two on the board, and Eli Dickens added one.

Coach Austin Atwood was proud of the win by his team but noted, “We have some really tough games coming up, especially Tuesday night against West Ridge. Coach Dyer is a great coach with a tough team. We have to be ready for the fight.” He added, “They will have to not only work hard but play smart. West Ridge will be doing both.”

West Ridge’s record right now is pretty solid. They narrowly lost against David Crockett High School at the Hardees’ Classic. A couple of weeks ago, they put on a nice show for the Johnson County crowd during the Hall of Champions with big wins against Cloudland and Cherokee, NC.

With the best players from the now-closed Sullivan

Central, North, and South,

this new team has a lot of talent, but the Longhorns do well, so it will be nice

to see how well the Longhorns do against them the Wolves Tuesday night at West Ridge.