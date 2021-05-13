Horns baseball eliminated from District

JC’s 3rd baseman Matt Mowery throws the ball to Asa Lewis on first to get an out in the Longhorns 11-1 loss to Sullivan South. Johnson County ends the season with a 7-14 record. Photos by Joey Icenhour

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

It’s hard to win if you can’t score runs and thus was the case for Johnson County in the District 1-AA baseball tournament. After dropping a 10-0 game to Sullivan East, they returned and were defeated by Sullivan South 11-1. The Longhorns could only muster one hit in the game off East, and that was a single by Matt Mowery in the second inning.

Mitchell pitched the win for Sullivan East by being dominant on the mound. He struck out five and never walked a batter. Asa Lewis absorbed the loss for the Horns. East hit two homers in the game. Shaffin homered in the fourth, and Dillard hit a bomb in the fourth. Dillard went 3-3 to lead Sullivan East.

Sullivan South 11, Johnson County 1

The Longhorns were eliminated in fast fashion from the District 1-AA tournament losing 11-1 to Sullivan South on Saturday at Joe O’Brien Field. Cody Pugh banged out two hits in the win for South. The Rebels put the game away in the first inning by scoring seven times. Sean Reed had two hits, as did Drew Hoover. Asa Lewis had two hits for the Longhorns.

Jackson Earnhardt was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Peyton Pavusek and Graham Reece also had a base hit each for the Horns. Sean Reed had two hits and two RBIs, while Drew Hoover added two hits for the Rebels. Reed also got the win, throwing four innings of relief. Johnson County ends its season at 7-14.