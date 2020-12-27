Highlanders rally past Longhorns

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

Jackson Earnhardt scored 17 points and Clayton Cross added 10, but wasn’t enough to get Johnson County past Cloudland in Roan Mountain on Monday.

The Highlanders erased a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter and rallied past the Horns 58-50 to avenge a lopsided loss in Mountain City.

Last week, the Highlanders fell 66-30 to Johnson County inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium and appeared to be headed for another loss, but the tide changed quickly during the final quarter.

Ethan Bower chipped in with eight points for the Longhorns.