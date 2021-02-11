Highlanders pull away from Longhorns

Peyton Gentry dribbles through the Cloudland defense looking to make a pass. Photo by Tim Chambers.

Cloudland 72, Johnson County 32

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Basketball is a game that consists of four quarters. Unfortunately, Johnson County could put together only two against Cloudland on Monday.The Highlanders caught fire in the second half and pounded the Longhorns 72-32 before a small crowd inside Sonny Smith Gymnasium. The final score was not an indication of how Johnson County played. They sprang out to a 10-3 lead over the Highlanders in the first quarter.

Leading scorer Sadie Stout picked up her third foul early and sat most of the half. The game was tied 13-13 heading into the second quarter and remained close until the half’s final two minutes. Cloudland outscored Johnson County 12-2 over the quarter final three minutes to take a 37-21 halftime lead.The game got away quickly from the Longhorns in the third quarter. Stout picked up her fourth four just one minute into the quarter and sat nearly the remainder of the game. Cloudland went to work and hit two quick treys that led to a 12-2 run. They had stretched their lead at 55-26 going into the final quarter.

“We went from very proud to very embarrassed, great first quarter, and we let foul trouble take us out of our game,” said head coach Leon Tolley. “We have to be mentally stronger and not let that happen on a regular basis.”

Emmy Miller was the bright spot for Johnson County, scoring 13 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. No other Longhorn player was close to double figures. Stout was held to

six. Gracie Freeman led the Highlanders with 19, while Ella Benfield added 11 points and ten rebounds.