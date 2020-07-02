High school football likely to be put on hold

JC’s quarterback Stacey Greer will likely have more time to prepare for the upcoming high school football season. File photo

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

A couple of Carter Country football coaches spoke off the record about their take on if high school football will get started on time. You won’t find many area coaches who are optimistic about the season getting started on August 21 after Governor Bill Lee extended Order 50 that is currently in force. It states that contact sporting events are prohibited under this order. Physical contacts between people who participate are also prohibited. The only chance that the season would start on time now hinges on if Governor Lee was to end the state of emergency sooner, which runs through August 29.

The recent update would likely eliminate Johnson County’s first two non-conference games on the road with Sullivan East and Sullivan North and push the start date to Labor Day week. The biggest concern with some coaches is whether the players will be able to get into game shape and be able to do contact drills before then. The TSSAA told a local publication that they would communicate with the governor’s office for discussion. The TSSAA Board of Control is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to lay out plans for new classifications. All that could change now with Governor Lee’s extended order.

The COVID-19 cases continue throughout high school athletics as Cosby’s girls basketball coach in Cocke County was diagnosed with the virus recently. The close contact rule could include volleyball, but that has yet to be determined. Golf appears to be the only high school sports that won’t have its start of the season delayed.

Delay could benefit the Longhorns

The delay of high school football could benefit Johnson County if that does occur. They will play five of their first six games as home if the games at Sullivan East and Sullivan North are canceled to start. It would also mean playing Hampton at home in their third game of the year after tough league games at home with Chuckey-Doak and West Greene. We should get a much clearer picture over the next few weeks after the TSSAA meet on the matter.