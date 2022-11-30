The JCHS Lady Horns were busy over the Thanksgiving break with some serious ball playing at the Hardees Classic at David Crockett High School.
Johnson County was in high gear against the West Greene Lady Buffs. Brookanna Hutchins got everyone’s attention with a double-double in the first game. She had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Coach Kechia Eller’s team was looking good and was leading on the boards going into halftime (44-40), but it was a different story coming back for the second half. West Greene kept up the momentum, and the Lady Horns ran out of steam. The Buffs won 85-73.
Eller said the game should have been a win for Johnson County, but the girls’ level of intensity decreased, which caused West Greene to take the lead and eventually win.
“It could have been a different situation if we had kept our intensity and made the expected shots,” said Eller.
The Lady Horns played University High in the second round of competition and easily won (86-49), which gave the girls a needed confidence boost as they continued in the basketball competition. “The girls did not play their best, but we were able to pull out a win,” said Eller of her team’s first win of the preseason play. Hutchins again led her team to victory with a 22-point run, followed by Sierra Green with 16 points and Peyton Gentry with 11.
The last game of the tournament put Providence Academy against Johnson County. Providence has two great shooters, and the Lady Horns had a tough time stopping the Addie Wilhoit and Kinley Painter-combo domination. Eller said, “We struggled with our transition, and to Providence’s credit, they have two great players in Wilhoit and Painter.
The final score was 75-45. Hutchins got 12 points for the night, followed by Kenzie Kelly with seven and Peyton Gentry with six points.
The Lady Horns will be traveling to Holston and Unaka Monday and Tuesday, but their first home game will be against the Lady Bulldogs of rival Hampton High School.
Eller is ready for a home game and is encouraged by what she sees in her players and hopes they shine for the hometown fans.