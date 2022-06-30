Hard work and service to others are what counts

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The road to the coveted Miss Tennessee crown is paved with blood, sweat, and tears. When DeAnna Greer and Taylor Parsons were interviewed about their experience competing in the Miss Tennessee pageant this past Saturday night in Memphis, words like grateful, honored, and excited were at the top of their list.

It was obvious they were living their best lives, mainly because they put in the work to make their dreams come true. Parsons, Miss East Tennessee, described the week as thrilling but exhausting. “Miss Tennessee week is hard,” She added, “it’s days of appearances, being hair and makeup ready, and never forgetting you’re there to serve others.

Greer, who is Miss Memphis, shared Parsons’ sentiment. “It’s an exciting week filled with many activities,” Parsons said. “We made several appearances and got to see some exciting places like Graceland.”

Greer and Parsons both chose clogging as their talent.

“I practiced every day for months leading up to the big event. It took lots of ice and stamina to complete the routine.”

Both ladies are not deterred from their dream. Anticipation grows each day, and then the finals. Unfortunately, neither was placed in the pageant, but Parsons made it to the top 12.

“I am blessed to keep serving although I did not win,” Greer said. “My mission to obtain the state job of Miss Tennessee and Miss America will be nothing short of serving as a hard-working woman.”

Parsons said her dream of becoming Miss America will never go away but adds, “I know God has a plan for my life, and I turned 20 today, so this year I’m focusing on being intentional with His will for my life.”

One key component of the Miss Tennessee organization is how each contestant chooses to give back to their community.

The Miss Memphis contestant discussed her nonprofit organization S.T.O.P. and serve, “service above all else is my version of service when I work in my community.” Parsons’ platform and passion is blood donation. “My initiative is blood donation,” she said. “I will always advocate for it; roll up your sleeves and save a life.”

One thing is for sure: Johnson County is blessed

with two outstanding young women who have worked

so hard to make their dreams happen and give back to

their community. They are definitely positive role models for the youth of their community.