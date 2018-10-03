Hampton holds off Johnson County Middle School

October 3, 2018

JCMS’ Nick Speed (44) fights for some tough yards against Hampton’s Gage McKinney (11) and Shamden Oliver #50. Speed picked up a first down on the carry. Photos by Tameula Trivett





By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

It’s not often that a coach can smile after a loss but head coach Devin Shaw could on Thursday. His young and inexperienced Longhorns took undefeated and league-leading Hampton down to the wire before falling 6-0 on Harold Arnold Field. The Bulldogs scored on a busted play when Jonathan Greenwell raced 53 yards up the gut with 59 seconds remaining for the game’s only score. It still didn’t dampen the spirits of Shaw about his team’s effort.

“I was really pleased with how our young kids competed,” said Shaw. “We are mostly 7th graders that have not played that much. They could have packed it up after losing the way we have the last two games, but they didn’t. We’re not concerned as much about wins right now, as we are getting better. Tonight we did that against a very good Hampton team.”

The Bulldogs had soundly beaten Chuckey-Doak, a team that handed the Horns a 46-0 loss in the previous week but this week was an entirely different ball game. Neither team could generate much offense over the first two quarters. The Longhorns had the ball 13 plays on their first possession and ate up a big chunk of the clock that went well into the second quarter. The Longhorns had the Dogs back up deep on their 5-yard line, but a 37-yard pass from Dylan Trivett to Gage McKinney got them out of the hole. That was mostly the bulk of Hampton’s offense along with Greenwell’s touchdown run. They ended the night with 130 yards of total offense with those two plays accounting for 90 of them.

GAME LEADERS 7TH GRADERS STEP UP

Johnson County’s Isaiah Willis rushed for 50 tough yards to lead the Longhorns who could muster only 70 yards of total offense against the tough Bulldog defense. Nick Speed collected the other 20. Austin Hyder rang up 30yards rushing to aid Hampton’s attack.

The defense stood out for both squads. A quartet of seventh graders led Johnson County’s defense. Connor Simcox had a big night with eight tackles and a sack. Chase Muncy racked up seven stops including two for losses. Tyler Bouchelle and his twin sister Zennia Bouchelle both contributed five tackles apiece. Speed, Wills, Grinnan Walker, and Tanner Marshall were in on four stops each.

“These kids are going to be good football players,” added Shaw. Many of them didn’t get to play last year because we didn’t have enough to have a Pee Wee youth league team. We’ve come a ways since the season started. We still have one more game to play.”

The Longhorns made the playoffs thanks to their 26-20 win earlier in the season over Happy Valley. They play at a site yet to be determined on Tuesday.

Hampton 0 0 0 6 — 6

JCMS 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring Summary

Ha—Greenwell 53 run (run failed)