Hampton Bulldogs claw past Longhorns

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

A good crowd was on hand at Johnson County Middle School to watch the undefeated Hampton boy’s team play and their beloved Longhorns.

Hampton was better than advertised, winning 50-30. The Lady Longhorns took the Bulldogs down to the wire but fell 26-22. The JV boys won a 38-32 contest while the girls fell 18-8.

Boys Varsity

Hampton 50 – JCMS 30

The Bulldogs showed why they have been able to dominate play in the middle school ranks, including wins over John Sevier and Liberty Bell. Johnson County jumped on top 4-0 on baskets by Dalton Pope and Connor Simcox, but that was quickly erased.

The dynamic duo of Dylan Trivett and Hayden Campbell proved to be too much for the smaller Horns. Trivett fired in 10 first-quarter points that included two treys as Hampton went on a 13-0 run to grab the lead at 18-6.

Campbell was there to pick up the slack in the second quarter. The 6’2 man child dazzled the crowd with his footwork that allowed him to throw down nine points and collect four steals off the back of the Bulldogs’ press.

His team led 30-14 at the half, but they increased that in the third.

The Dogs found a way to shut down Pope, who had five points in the second and doubled down on Simcox, which cut down his point production.

Trivett cut loose for nine more en route to his game-high 21 points. Campbell was just as good, collecting 15 rebounds and registering 12 points.

The Longhorns played hard the whole way, which pleased their head coach Mark McClain.

“You always want to win, but the bottom line is they are a better basketball team than we are,” said McClain. “I thought we did some good things, and our kids played hard. We’ve got a ways to go, but I think we can be a good basketball team after Christmas.”

Pope led the Longhorns with nine points. James Potter added seven, and Connor Simcox had five points and 13 boards.

The Horns were coming off a big win at Happy Valley, where Simcox scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

The Longhorns will return to action on December 5, against Colonial Heights at home.

Girls

Hampton 26 – JCMS 22

Hampton’s Taylor Berry scored 16 points, including five clutch free throws in the final minute to lead Hampton to a close win over the Lady Longhorns.

Johnson County tied the game at 22-22 on two free throws by Sierra Green, but Berry hit 4-of-4 foul shots in the final 53 seconds to preserve with a win.

The game was tied 11-11 at halftime and 17-17 after three.

Aubree Glenn had a good game with eight points and seven rebounds, while

Mackenzie Kelly provided seven points and eight rebounds. Sierra Green contributed five points and four steals.

“I thought that might have been the best game that we’ve played so far,” said Lady Longhorns’ head

coach Sarah Swift Jennings. “We would have won this game had we been able to make our free throws. That was the difference, but I am happy with our effort because I saw a lot of improvement out there tonight. They played hard the whole game.”

7th Grade Boys

JCMS 38 – Hampton 32

Kyle Sluder broke a

30-30 tie with a basket, and Eli Dickens added another helping the Horns to

avoid being swept by

taking the seventh-grade contest.

Sluder scored a team-high 13 points, and Dickens added 12 in the win. Jace Stout converted nine free throws, including two late in the game.

Trey Berry scored a

game-high 21 points for the Dogs.