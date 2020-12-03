Hampton and Johnson County rivalry continues

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The Longhorn Express will travel around the lake on Wednesday night and Tuesday to resume their longtime rivalry with the Hampton Bulldogs. The girl’s games, which was played on Tuesday, is always a slugfest. Longhorns head coach Leon Tolley took the Lady Bulldogs to the state tournament three times and hoped he could find a formula to get the Lady Horns to Murfreesboro.

Hampton has a young team and did lose its starting post player Hazen Brumitt to surgery, but the Dogs will play lights out when they see Tolley on the opposing bench.The Bulldog boys are still hot over making the state tournament last year and then not getting to play because of the COVID. They will be taking on a Longhorns’ team that has not practiced in 14 days due to being quarantined.

That plus playing inside of White-VanHuss Gymnasium could bode a problem for the young Johnson County squad.

The Horns need a signature win, and beating Hampton would give them just that. They lost their first game of the year against a very strong Providence team that is currently beating teams up, as Coach Austin Atwood predicted.

Social distancing will limit the crowd size on Wednesday, so fans are encouraged to call the school to get there early. The junior varsity will play at 6:30, and the varsity will take the court at 8 p.m. on both nights that the girls and boys play.