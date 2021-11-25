Hall of Champions brought the best to JCHS

By Beth Cox

Sports writer

Johnson County High School’s Ray Shoun Gymnasium was the place to be for some superb basketball action as Coach Austin Atwood hosted the 19th Hall of Champions showcase. Several teams from the surrounding areas participated in this year’s event. Science Hill kicked things off by taking on Virginia High and Cherokee NC. Science Hill easily passed by both teams for the win Friday night. Johnson County was up next with two good games against their opposing teams,Cherokee NC and Virginia High. The Longhorns played hard against Cherokee and surpassed them by a small lead of 53-48. Johnson County then turned around and played Virginia High School. The Longhorns got off to a decent start, but fatigue set in and they were overpowered by the fast

pace game of Virginia High (60-75).

Saturday morning, the Lady Longhorns got to get in on the Hall of Champion action as they battled Unicoi High School. The Lady Longhorns showed the crowd how tough they were and as they progressed further into play, they began playing tougher and got in the paint and made some good shots. They are a young team, but with teamwork and perseverance they will only improve going

forward.

The Hall Of Champions crowd also got to witness the incarnation of the infamous West Ridge High School coached by the legendary John Dyer. West Ridge did not disappoint; they are a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court. They easily won against Cloudland (80-39) and Happy Valley (75-30).

The game against Volunteer and Crockett kept fans on the edge of their seats wondering which team would take home the win. Volunteer got the victory (88-84) after double overtime. Volunteer later

sent Cherokee NC packing with a 75-30 win.

The gym was a packed house later in the evening when the well known Moravian Prep exploded on

Atwood Court. The Ellis brothers (Eli and Isaac) came out and showed the crowd why they have already

been scouted by Division

one schools. They, of course, crucified Dobyns Bennett with an impressive 96-50 win. The fans definitely got what they wanted in the dynamic duo but they came with an entourage of incredible players.

However, the Longhorns weren’t too bad themselves as they slaughtered Mt Mission, Virginia. Many speculated it would be the other way around, but with Zack Parsons driving in for the post shots, and Preston Greer taking care of business around the perimeter and getting the ball down the court, the opponents just didn’t have a chance.

Atwood was proud of his team, “we play hard, but we don’t always play smart, so when we get that worked out, we will be a hard team to play.”

Atwood was also pleased with the success of the weekend’s basketball showcase and ready to start planning for next year.