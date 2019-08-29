Greer toughness keys Longhorns victory

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

Johnson County was looking for an identity going into their game with Sullivan East, and they might have found it in quarterback Stacy Greer. The tough-as-nails junior was a starting linebacker on last year’s 9-2 squad that featured All-State standout Nathan Lane and Northeast Tennessee’s defensive player of the year Tyler Norris.

Greer didn’t get a lot of attention because Norris had nearly 200 tackles and Lane scored over 30 touchdowns yet everyone realizes what an exceptional athlete he is in addition to being a talented musician and honor roll student. He was also on the All-Conference team.

It’s the way that Greer carries himself both on and off the field that defines what an outstanding young man that he is. And he showed his leadership abilities in their 14-13 win over East.

Things could have gone from bad to worse after Johnson County shot themselves in the foot by fumbling away three should have been scoring drives in the first half. But Greer didn’t panic despite getting his first start ever as the Longhorns’ signal-caller.

He didn’t get into the end zone, but he sure did factor in both scores. He bulldozed his way for three first downs in short-yardage situations that kept their first scoring drive alive.

He also tossed a nice pass in the flats to Jared Kimble that resulted in a 62-yard touchdown, but it was the next play that capped off his stellar performance.

The game was tied 13-13 with Kimble attempting to kick the extra point to put them in the lead. The snap bounced and rolled, but somehow Greer scooped it up and got it on the tee for Kimble who booted it through the uprights for what proved to be the game-winner.

“A lot of the credit should go to our offensive line,” said Greer. “We felt like we could move it down the field by just pounding the football and pounding it more. Those guys up front like Connor McNutt, Ricky Fenner, Lucas Walters, Jamal Scott, and John Stout were blocking their tails off. All we had to do was follow their lead, and thanks to them, we did it.”

Not all went perfect for Greer who missed a couple of open receivers downfield. He had one pass dropped that could have resulted in a touchdown in the second half but kept his poise and led the Horns to their comeback win.

He got a big endorsement from sophomore standout tackle John Stout who made All-Conference as a freshman. He loved the wet field conditions that made running the football a priority in the game.

“They had a hard time tackling Stacy when he got going up the middle, and Jared’s speed hurt them too,” said Stout. “Those guys are tough, and they played well. We all got challenged at halftime by our coaches, so we wanted to go back out there and open up some huge holes. Stacy and Jared made big plays, and

so did our defense. It was

good to come away with a victory.”

Greer rushed for a game-high 85 yards on 17 carries. He completed 4-10 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown but knew the team must improve before their next opponent.

“We’ve got to come out ready to play and not get behind early next week,” said Greer. “East played well and deserves a lot of credit, but our offensive line was the difference. Give all the credit to them and our defense. They stepped up, and we’re leaving with a win.”