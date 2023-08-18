Speed. That’s where it starts for Johnson County’s football team.
“We have very good speed across the board,” Johnson County first-year head coach Rick Wilson said. “The defense is going to be very fast. (Former NFL coach) Jimmy Johnson always said his best teams were fast.
“Football has changed. When I played it was man on man and push and shove and nasty and here we come and you have to stop us. But maybe if you’re bigger and stronger, maybe we’re faster. We’re going that route.”
But, Wilson said, he wants the Longhorns to regain their identity.
“We want to try to get back to what Johnson County used to be, where people didn’t want to come up the mountain because it would be a physical game,” Wilson said. “We’re not there, but we’re trying to get there.”
THE MAIN MAN
Johnson County’s offense will revolve around Connor Simcox, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback who has been slinging footballs around Mountain City for four years.
But that doesn’t mean he’s going to throw it 50 times a game, Wilson said.
“After we look at the opposing team’s tape and see what their weaknesses are, we will fit our game plan to take advantage,” Wilson said. “That’s because Connor has the skill level to take advantage of it.”
Catching passes from Simcox — who threw for over 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns last season — will be receiver Jace Stout and tight ends Landell Walker and Evan Dollar. Also in the pass-catching mix are Luke Worlock, Carter Rhudy and Kyle Sluder.
RUNNING BACKS
The ground game is a threat, too, Wilson said.
“We can run the ball,” he said. “We have three really good running backs.”
Leading the way is senior Nathan King and sophomore standout Juan Mejia. Also, junior Connor Gibson is the Longhorns’ fastest player.
OFFENSIVE LINE
This is one area the Longhorns must prove things.
“I’m a little concerned, but we do have the experience factor,” Wilson said.
Center Nate Dorman leads the way. Also playing key roles will be Daniel Stout at tackle along with guards Kaleb Walker and Kaden Mackey.
DEFENSIVE OUTLOOK
The Longhorns hope to be solid from front to back with Mackey leading the way along the line.
Walker and Colton Grindstaff give Johnson County an edge on the edge.
“They have speed we haven’t had out there,” Wilson said.
The linebacker position is headed by Sam Cretsinger and Noah McQueen on the inside. Both players started the majority of games as sophomores in 2022.
On the outside, King and Gibson provide support along with Timothy Widener.
In the secondary, Dollar is the leader at free safety while the cornerback position is covered by Brenton Black, James Potter and Rhudy.
KICKERS
Johnson County likely won’t do a lot of punting, but Stout and Simcox will fill that role. Ben Connor is expected to handle place-kicking duties.