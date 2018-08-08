Golf team on course to win league title

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Johnson County boys’ golf team appears to be the team to beat on the links this fall returning nearly everyone off of last year’s squad. To do so they will have to prove themselves as “road warriors” because all their matches will be played away from home.

The team will continue to practice at Red Tail Golf Course, which is now a private nine-hole course with 10 playable holes.

Head coach Eric Crabtree said that it’s not a bad setup for his squad.

“We really appreciate Red Tail and their staff for allowing us to practice up there,” said Crabtree. “They’ve always been good to our high school kids and still are but we just couldn’t work out getting a match there with the other teams. We don’t mind going on the road because out kids love to play. We have around 15 matches scheduled and that’s a good amount to play. We feel confident going into the season.”

The team is loaded with experience in the first three spots. Reece Stout will play in the one spot, Jayden Joiner at two and Gavin Reece at three.

“Reece can play in the high 30’s if he stays focused on the course,” said Crabtree. “Jayden is capable of playing there to but both of them should always be in the low 40’s or below. Gavin can play in the low to mid 40’s when he is on his game. I believe that all three of them will play well for us.”

Petie Pavusek, Jackson Mays and Josh Jones are battling for the four, five and six spots.

“Petie pretty much played the four last year although it was his first year of every playing,” added Crabtree. “Jackson and Josh are both capable of getting there. We want our No. 4 player to shoot in the mid to upper 40’s. We should be in all our matches if we all can play up to our potential.”

Six golfers play during the match with the top four individual scores factoring into the outcome.

Zack Winters and Jordan Poe will round out the squad and Crabtree likes what he has seen so far from both of them.

Breanna Jones is the lone girl golfer on the squad.

“We would love to have a girl’s team if our numbers can pick up,” stated Crabtree. “This is Breanna’s first year of playing so we’ll bring her along slow before throwing her out

there.”

Crabtree see University High as the team to beat but thinks they will be right in the mix.

“They have a lot of kids returning just like we do. There is no reason why we shouldn’t play well. The kids have been working on their game since July. All of them are anxious to get the season started.”