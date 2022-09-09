Giving back is passion for Marshall family

By Beth Cox

Sports writer

Saturday was a perfect sunny, warm day for football at Paul McEwen Stadium. “Bang Bang Choo Choo train, come on, Longhorns do your thing,” echoed throughout the Longhorn section of the stadium as the youngest of the cheerleaders were doing their job well in getting the crowd and players motivated for some football action. The Johnson County Youth football league hosted the Bristol Vikings teams for the Mighty Mites, Jr PeeWee, and PeeWee teams.

The young team easily played some of its best football for the hometown crowd. The Mighty Mites sent the Vikings packing with a 13-6 win. The defense stopped the Bristol team from getting touchdowns and gaining yardage, with powerhouse Maddox Rhuddy getting 10 tackles, Blake Freeman with eight, and Braven Hammons with seven. Seth Bumgardner also had four tackles, with Tucker Long, Billy Lunceford, and Clay Bumgardner each going home with two tackles.

Ruddy made both touchdowns for the Mighty Mites and ran for 140 yards. Seth Bumgardner was able to kick for the extra point.

The Jr PeeWee team fought hard but lost to their opponents. The final score was 28-0. Grayson Hensley led his team with 30 rushing yards, followed by Tanner Buchanan with five yards. Nathan Bumgardner, Mason Luckett, and Isaac Miller all went home with one tackle each.

Unfortunately, the Pee Wee football team did not win, but they fought hard and could get in a touchdown before the game was over. The final score was 19-6.

The football games are great to watch, and it is nice to see the support for each team, but at halftime of the Jr. PeeWee games, life lessons happen, and everyone within the stadium witnessed how important community is and how even in tragedy, there are those who still give back to help others. After the tragic death of Steven Marshall due to a motorcycle accident in 2017, the Steven Marshall Memorial Youth Athletic fund was created to fund the various youth sports within the county. Steven Marshall was a coach, mentor, and friend to many during his time in the youth sports of Johnson County, so with generous donations by family and friends, Longhorn sports fans, and local businesses, Marshall’s legacy of love for community youth sports and its impact on the lives of many of Johnson County’s youngest athletes continues throughout the years. The Steve Marshall family donated $1,000 to Johnson County Youth Football and Cheer program. Chassie Timbs was overjoyed with the donation by the Marshall family, “I am honored to receive such a generous donation. It will greatly help our sweet athletes in our football and cheer program.” Anyone interested in donating to the Steven Marshall Memorial Athletic Fund can visit the website: stevenmarshallfund.com.