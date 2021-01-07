Gentry’s hard work doesn’t go unnoticed

JC’s Trevor Gentry (34) battles in a game against Cloudland. Gentry has carried a lot of the Longhorns work load down low this season.

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County’s post player Trevor Gentry would make the Beatles proud. Every time he takes the floor for the Longhorns, he makes it a “Hard Day’s Night” for the opposing team because he “works like a dog” the entire game.

“I love the role I have of doing the dirty work, to hustle, rebound and help us win games,” said Gentry. “I enjoy using my athleticism to play that game like that.”

Gentry does more than just the dirty work. In a game recently at Cloudland, he scored 17 points and grabbed ten rebounds, a season-high for him. He said the team is ready to get back on the hardwood.

“It’s tough sometimes not knowing if you’re going to play or not. Last year we had big crowds, and this year you don’t know how many fans you’ll have. Places like Cloudland didn’t let any fans in to watch the game. It’s hard to play inside an empty gym. Sometimes the crowd helps you to get going.”

Gentry does not need much motivation to get going. He can be found on the floor diving after a loose ball or banging on the inside with bigger post players mixing it up.

“Somebody on the team has to do it,” added Gentry. “I enjoy that being my role, and I accept it.”

Trevor also said that quarantine is sometimes hard to overcome.

“We’ve went into practice to prepare for a game, and the other team might call and say they can’t play. That’s really frustrating. It’s hard to get on a roll with everything like it is.”

He excels in the classroom and has been contacted by Carson Newman and Tusculum College to continue his education.

“I’ll worry about that when as time gets closer,” said Gentry, a junior.

For now, he wants to help his team win some basketball games.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to make my team better,” said Gentry. “Blake (Atwood) taught me a lot when he and I would be in the gym. He made everyone around him a better player and always played hard. That’s the role I want to do, to hustle and play hard. Coach knows I’ll do whatever it takes.”

Johnson County is hoping that Gentry can duplicate some more games like the one he did at Cloudland.

“We have to do a better job of closing games out. We’ve had teams down and should have won games, but we’ve let them off the hook. We got to do a better job in the second half of the season. We want to be playing our best basketball come tournament time.”

Gentry went on to say, “They post-season playoffs and the regular season games are different types of games. We can beat teams during the regular season, and they’ll be a different team when tournaments roll around. That’s why you see a lot of first-round upsets. We know that anything can happen. We want to take that mindset into those games.”

Trevor is the son of Jerry and Kim Gentry, who reside in Doe. He has a younger brother Braden who is also a good athlete. He credited a lot of former great Longhorn athletes for having a significant influence on him. Again he pointed to Atwood.

“You learn to observe when you see someone like him on the court and in the classroom,” added Gentry. “They don’t know it, but the younger guys look up to them. Hopefully, that can be me.”

Expect Gentry to be a critical force down the stretch for the Longhorns. He makes it a “Hard Day’s Night” for the opposition because he’ll continue working like a dog on the court.