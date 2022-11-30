Hannah Fritts made a dream come true last Tuesday when she committed to play softball for King University. Hannah has already accomplished so much in softball at JCHS, and now she has the opportunity to play college softball close to home, where fans can continue to watch her play. Fritts said, “I’m excited to join a school and team with a very positive and uplifting atmosphere where I can continue to play the sport that I love.”
Hannah is a great all-around athlete and gives everything she has when she is on the field. She is known to control the game just by what she does on the pitching mound. Many games are won just by the pitcher and Fritts showed everyone just how that was done with her fast and accurate arm. She would often be in double digits for strikeouts for the Lady Longhorns. It isn’t just pitching that makes Fritts one of the best softball players, but also what she does at the batter box. Last year she cleared bases and brought in many home runs for her team. The softball team has accomplished a lot over the past few years with the help of Fritts. Last year the Lady Horns beat Elizabethton and Unicoi, which had not been done in several years, and the team also made it to regionals.
Coach Greg Reece is very proud to know that Fritts will be able to continue to play softball because of her talent and passion for the game, “Hannah gives 100 percent on the field. She is a strong and talented player. She will do great things at King University. I feel fortunate that I have had the opportunity to coach such a wonderful and gifted player.”
However, before she goes off to college, Fritts will be back on the field in the spring for the Lady Longhorns. The upcoming season shows a lot of promise for the softball team. Johnson County lost some strong players last year, but Reece still has a lot of talent on his team and some talented players coming up from middle school.