Football schedule to change in 2021

2020-2021 JCHS Football Seniors

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Baseball is just around the corner, but it’s not that hard to start looking at football in the fall, especially as our border states Virginia and North Carolina, are right in the middle of their football seasons due to COVID. This year’s schedule will look a bit different than in year’s past. One familiar opponent, Hampton, has been moved up to August 27 and will be the opening game at Hampton.

The Longhorns will continue to play conference foes West Greene, Claiborne County, Chuckey-Doak, and Unicoi County, but there will be some new faces for non-conference games.The Longhorns will continue to play Sullivan East Cloudland and Happy Valley but have added games at Volunteer and the always tough South Greene Rebels.

The non-conference games appear to be much tougher than our conference schedule, but all remains to be seen. Head Coach Don Kerley will be in his eighth season and will look to improve on last year’s 4-6 mark that included a first-round loss to Alcoa in the playoffs.

The Longhorns will be much improved this year, but the schedule, especially the non-conference part, might work against them. Dalton Brown, a speedster, will be back for another season after he finishes his baseball. He was a huge factor on last year’s squad and will likely be a much better player this year with all the experience he gathered during his sophomore campaign. Here is the schedule for 2021. There will only be four conference games.

2021 JCHS Football Schedule

August

27 at Hampton

September

3 at Chuckey-Doak

10 SULLIVAN EAST

17 at West Greene

24 VOLUNTEER

October

1 CLAIBORNE COUNTY

8 at Happy Valley

15 at South Greene

22 CLOUDLAND

29 UNICOI COUNTY

Note: Home games are in ALL CAPS

Conference games are in Bold Letters