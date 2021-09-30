Falcons pummel the Longhorns

Longhorns’ running back Jace Stout (22) blocks a Volunteer defender in Johnson County’s 63-0 loss Friday night. Photo by Joey Icenhour.

Volunteer 63, Johnson County 0

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The cool autumn night was perfect for tailgaters to get an early start for the home game at Paul McEwen Stadium. The Longhorn Nation was ready to see their beloved team on the home field. The crowd was not as big as the game against East, but there was plenty of support for the Longhorns. The players knew they were up against a tough team, but they went out with a positive attitude and solid work ethic.

Coach Don Kerley had many changes to the starting lineup with seven of his guys out for illness and injuries. Many of those newbies from the adjusted starting lineup were freshmen, who went onto the field facing the toughest team on the roster.Volunteer was still recovering from a tough conference loss against Greeneville. (63-7). They beat Seymour at home to gain a conference win (28-14) but had big losses also against Dobyns Bennett (37-7) and West Ridge (56-14).

Volunteer High School is strong and fast. The team has a great group of seasoned athletes. Senior Quarterback Garrison Barrett has a strong, accurate throw and is a four-year starter for the Falcons.As the sun faded behind the mountains, the football game began with the Falcons receiving the kickoff. Freshman Jace Stout was kicking for an injured Nate Rice. The Falcons took the ball and ran to the forty-yard line, and on the second play, the Falcons would score their first touchdown within twelve seconds of play. It was a long night for Johnson County.

Connor Simcox has a strong arm but still struggles with accuracy in throwing. The sophomore, however, didn’t have much of a chance to release the ball. He got pushed around and knocked down Friday night, but he continued to get up and try to do better each time. No doubt, as he progresses, he will be a lethal weapon for the Longhorns. He had six rushing yards and three complete passes that came in the third quarter.

Dalton Brown worked tirelessly running the ball down the field. He was facing an uphill battle as the Falcons’ height and speed was on him faster than Tennessee gets new coaches. He got 24 rushing yards for the night. Ethan Icenhour contributed with 21 rushing yards and four tackles. Corie Neely ended with six rushing yards and four tackles. Neely got the initial first down in the second quarter.

With several players out due to sickness and injuries, Kerley put in several freshmen. Jace Stout, Nate Dorman, Kyle Sluder got a few tackles of their own. Stout just stepped right in and did a solid job as kicker. Kerley was proud of the way everyone played.

“Volunteer was a tough team, we had several freshmen come in, and they did a good job for us.”

The Longhorns lost 63-0 but will be back at home Friday night as they take on Claiborne County. Next Friday’s game will be important as it determines if the Longhorns advance to the playoffs. Kerley expressed his thoughts on the upcoming games. “We get all our players on the field. We can play with anyone.” He added, “We gave up some important plays against West Greene, but we played well, and it showed we can win games when we are all healthy.”