Emmy Miller wears many hats

Homecoming queen, top softball college prospect and one of Lady Longhorn’s top scores is just some of Emmy Miller’s senior year accolades. Photo by Joey Icenhour.

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

One Lady Longhorn wears many hats at her high school. Besides being a college prospect on the softball diamond, she’s also chairman of the board as the leading rebounder on the basketball team and one of their top scorers, and she was also the homecoming queen and a cheerleader. Emmy Miller has found the time to do all of these, plus she works a job on the weekends at Food Country.

“It’s hard sometimes,” said Miller about all the things she does. “You have to manage your time well and keep a window in there for your studies. I love being busy.”

Miller was a standout on last year’s record-setting team that won 23 games and went to the regional tournament for the first time in 23 years. She said their goal is to get back there, but the pandemic has slowed them somewhat.

“It’s frustrating because we’re back in quarantine, and we had just got out of quarantine, and now we are back in. It’s been pretty hard trying to stay in shape. Many of us have gotten together and ran as a team to try and help, but it’s really hard and frustrating not to get inside the gym. We’ve been in quarantine twice, and it seems like it’s been half the season. We’ll be ready for the tournaments if we can get some good practice time.”

Miller knows the team lost many seniors off last year’s squad, and they are trying to mesh in some younger ones in key roles. Still, she believes they can do it.

“Me and Sadie Stout have to step it up on this team,” said Miller. “If we can get in the gym and get on a roll, we can do it. It’s been very frustrating so far.”

Miller is the leading rebounder on the team and is the second-leading scorer. It’s softball where she excels and could find herself playing at the next level in college.

“I love softball, and I would welcome the opportunity if someone gave me a chance to play and go to school,” said Miller. “But I want to win in basketball. I want us to have a good program up here.”

Miller said that making the regional tournament would be special but advancing farther would be amazing.

“We can do it if we can stay out of quarantine,” said Miller. “We’ll start to play well, and I know we will. We’ve been close in games. We just have to push through and finish.”

She values all the friendships she’s made playing sports, and that’s been the highlight of her time as a Lady Longhorn. She said that her papaw, Tommy Roark, has had the biggest influence on her.

“He’s by far been my biggest supporter,” said Miller. “I really appreciate him and all the coaches that I have had.”

Emmy is the daughter of Erin and Bronson Miller of Mountain City.