Elizabethton ends Horns season 6-2

JC’s Maddi Edington (5) at bat in the Longhorns 6-2 season ending loss to Elizabethton in District 1-AA Loser’s Final. Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Johnson County knew it had to start strong to beat Elizabethton in the District 1-AA Loser’s Final but instead stumbled out of the gate and fell to 6-2 to the Cyclones that cost them a chance to make the regional 1-AA Softball Tournament.

The Lady Cyclones (24-6) defeated Unicoi County twice to win the District and won a first-round region game. Elizabethton scored all the runs they needed to win in their first at-bat as four runners crossed the plate in the first inning. Kalista Deprimo hit a sharp double to score a pair, while Kenidy Harris hit a two-run single to right field that put Elizabethton in front 4-0 and crushed the hopes of Johnson County reaching the Big Dance.

Ace pitcher Madisun Pritchard tossed six innings of scoreless softball.Pritchard helped her cause by launching a two-run homer in the fifth. She ended the night with seven strikeouts, allowing only five hits, and walked four against a very good Johnson County team. Pritchard was voted the league’s top pitcher as she struck out 240 batters on the season. The Cyclones were led at the plate by Ember Jensen, going 3-for-3 and scoring twice.

Emmy Miller led the Horns going 2-for-2 with a double, walk, and an RBI. She was selected to the All-Tournament team.

The Lady Longhorns finished (12-17) on the season against a brutal schedule that featured four 30-win teams.

NOTE: Emmy Miller, Hannah Fritts, and Hailey Cox were named to the All-Conference team. Emmy Miller, Hannah Fritts, and Maddi Edington were named to the All-Tournament team. Edington was also honorable mention on the All-Conference team.

JCHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 -2

Elizabethton 4 0 0 0 2 0 x -6

W

Madisun Pritchard

L

Hannah Fritts

2B

Johnson County

1 (Emmy Miller)

Elizabethton 1

Kalista Deprimo

HR

Madisun Pritchard

Elizabethton (one on in 5th);

RBI

Johnson County 2

Emily Miller

Elizabethton 6

Madisun Pritchard 2,

Kalista Deprimo 2

Kenidy Harris 2

SB

Elizabethton 2

Mollie Johnson,

Maely Ingram

LOB

Johnson County 8

Elizabethton 5