Eighth-grade athletes will bring talent to high school sports

JCMS Juan Mejia File photos

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Last week at the JCHS ballfield, the Johnson County Middle School honored the eighth-grade baseball and softball players. It is a time-honored moment for the deserving players and the families that supported them during middle school.

This year’s eighth-grade athletes have shown tremendous talent and integrity and a good work ethic and character throughout their time at the middle school. Many coaches from the high school are looking forward to the athletic potential that will be gracing the doors of the high school in a few short months. Softball coach Greg Reece said, “I can’t wait to see what these girls can do for high school softball.”

The girls are good hitters as well as being great in the outfield. Next year, Izzie Thompson, Josie Cox, Emily Orr, and Maddie Brendon will bring on their “A” game for the high school program.

The eighth-grade crew includes Myleigh Crowder, Addison Rosso, Shayla Sileo, and Katie Buehreer.

Coach Haley Miller has seen a lot of improvements over the course of the season.

“We have had a great couple of games,” Miller said. “We play well when we get our head in the game. These girls have improved a lot, and I’m proud of them and will miss them.”

This year’s eighth-grade boys’ baseball team has shown tremendous talent on the field and put Johnson County in a good position for the district playoffs.

The boy’s team is currently 12-3 with no losses since their loss to University School in March. The Longhorns are second in the conference. They have made it to the second round of playoffs beating Hampton 11-1. Johnson County will play University School at Indian Trail Intermediate School Thursday at 5:30 pm.

The baseball team’s eighth-graders are Juan Mejia, Carson Jennings, Kaden Blevins, Isaac Lewis, Chris Wilson, Kaleb Jennings, Landon Greene, Hunter Paisley, Ethan Smith, and Kyle Robers. The players know each other well, both strengths and weaknesses.

This eighth-grade class boasts of some of the most talented athletes that have played middle school sports in quite some time.

The Longhorn Nation will hear from these athletes again soon.