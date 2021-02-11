East claims Three Rivers Title by beating Horns

JC’s Zack Parsons (30) puts up a shot down low during the Longhorns 87-57 loss to Sullivan East Saturday at the Patriots’ John Dyer Dome. Photos by Joey Icenhour

Sullivan East 87, JCHS 57

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Shooting and hitting from everywhere on the court, the Sullivan East Patriots secured the Three Rivers Conference championship on Saturday night by whipping Johnson County 87-57 inside John Dyer Dome. The Horns played tough in the first quarter, matching the hot shooting Patriots bucket for bucket. East trailed 20-15 after one despite shooting a sizzling 64 percent from the field.

The Patriots continued to play well in the second quarter, but so did Johnson County. The Longhorns led at one point 26-24 but couldn’t cool off the hot shooting Patriots, especially Braden Standbridge, who scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the frame, leading his team to a 36-32 halftime advantage. It was the third quarter where the game got away from Johnson County. The Patriots continued to shoot the ball well from long range plus got a five-second chance basket because of offensive rebounds. They stretched their advantage at 61-47 heading into the final quarter and kept building on it.

Aside from the 24 scored by Standbridge, they also got help from Dylan Bartley and Ethan Bradford, who tallied 13 points each. Logan Murray provided 12. Jackson Earnhardt once again led Johnson County in scoring with a game-high 26 points. Zack Parsons battled his way to 11 points against the giant size Patriots.

Johnson County head coach Austin Atwood said, “It’s hard to beat them when they shoot and rebound like they did tonight. They have good size, and they’re very athletic. Those kids understand their roles, and they do them well.”