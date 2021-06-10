Earnhardt headed to Brevard College

JCHS’ Jackson Earnhardt, center, poses with his parents, James Earnhardt and Nicole Farthing while signing with the Brevard College Tornados Basketball Team. Photos by Joey Icenhour

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Diamonds in the rough are sometimes hard to find, but Brevard College found a gem in Johnson County’s Jackson Earnhardt. The senior sharpshooter signed on Friday to play for the Tornados after putting up some stellar numbers during his senior campaign for the Longhorns after transferring from Watauga High School.

Earnhardt scored over 500 points on the season, averaging nearly 16 points per contest. At Watauga, he scored almost 1,500 points of the three seasons that he played there.

“He wants to further his career, and I think he made a good choice choosing Brevard,” said Head Coach Austin Atwood. “He fit in good with our kids from day one, and he’ll fit in there too. He’s capable of coming into games and scoring points in bunches. I’m proud of Jackson. He’ll be a good player for them.”

Earnhardt showed his athleticism in a game this season where he threw down two massive baseline dunks. He also had a couple of game-winning baskets and was one of the best 3-point shooters in the area.

“The competition is so much different here than it was there,” said Earnhardt. “Every team that you play is good, well-coached, and they all have players that can ball it. I would have loved to have played on that team two years ago with Blake, Gavin, and those guys, but I enjoyed my time here as a Longhorn.”

His mother, Nicole Farthing, was happy with his choice.

“This is something that he’s always wanted to do,” she said. “To see him get an opportunity makes me happy. I plan on being at as many games as I can.”

Jackson thanked his AAU coach for pointing out Brevard College to him.

“He knew about the school, and I went down there and visited,” Earnhardt said. “I fell in love with the campus and all the surroundings. It was absolutely beautiful. I know that I’ll be happy there.”

Jackson’s dad James Earnhardt said that “he was thankful that God gave Jackson the skill level to play college basketball” and was happy with his choice.

“We’re excited about what the future has in store for him.”

Despite being a Longhorn for only one season, Earnhardt left a lasting impression. Brevard College is only 30 minutes outside of Asheville, so Longhorns fans will still get a chance to see him play in the near future.