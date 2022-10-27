Early mistakes cost Longhorns

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Ok, so the first quarter was not the football game dreams are made of, but the Longhorns persevered in a battle against Cloudland before it was all said and done. Unfortunately, many players’ endeavors, including the Longhorns’ hot-arm quarterback, Connor Simcox, did not garner much success in the first half of the game.

Out of 31 passes, Simcox had 18 completions for 355 yards.

The Highlanders controlled the game throughout the night, which started with a Longhorn fumble within minutes of the first quarter, giving Cloudland the lead, including the two extra points from the conversion play (8-0).

There were plenty of penalties to go around for both Johnson County and Cloudland. The Highlanders kept adding numbers to the scoreboard in the first quarter, thanks to a running back, Gage McKinney. The senior Highlander showed up in the first quarter with a 54-yard run TD followed by running in for the two-point conversion.

Before halftime, Johnson County was able to get two touchdowns in the second quarter when Simcox made contact with Jace Stout for a 22-yard touchdown plus two points conversion play.234Simcox stirred things up again with a good toss to newcomer and senior Isaiah Krupsky.

Halftime finally came, and the Longhorns had time to regroup. With a score of 30-14, Johnson County had plenty to do.

Coach Don Kerley must have been a bit motivating at the half because the Longhorns were more determined than what many fans had seen earlier in the game.

The Longhorns were within reach of a win, but McKinney did it again in the third and got a five-yard TD with a two-point conversion for a 46-22 lead. In the third, Simcox threw to Krupsky again for a 46-yard TD run. Simcox got the two-point conversion for a 38-22 score. The Longhorns again had an impressive fourth quarter under Simcox’s leadership, who continued to get the ball to his go-to receivers, Krupsky and Stout.

The Longhorns added 22 points to the final score, but it wasn’t enough.

Krupsky led with an impressive 21 tackles for the night, followed by Noah McQueen with 15 and Sam Cretsinger with 10. Nik Bigwood had nine tackles, and Aden Sluder left with seven for the night.

“The penalties really hurt us and had a slow start, but they fought back and finished strong,” Kerley said.

Jace Stout led with 146-yard receptions, followed by Krupsky’s 134. Mejia had 72, and Kyle Sluder had 13-yard receptions for the night.

The Longhorns travel to Unicoi Friday night for their final game and, hopefully, a conference win.