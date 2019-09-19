Dunn honored at 911 responders dinner

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

It was only fitting that one former Johnson County athlete and now assistant football coach was honored for his service at a recent First Responders Dinner held in Johnson City on the 911 anniversary.

Chris Dunn, a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol was recognized for his youth mentoring, good sportsmanship and being a role model both on and off the field to the kids that he coaches and others in the community.

Dunn was a dynamite football and basketball player before graduating in 2000. He was tabbed as an Honorable Mention All-state performer in both sports and was a member of the Johnson City Press Elite 11 football team.

Now he’s among the elite when it comes to role models in this area.

Dunn puts his life on the line every day as a Trooper, but it was his toughness that he gathered as a Longhorn that makes him one of the top THP members statewide.

“My primary goal as a coach and role model is to set a good example for the youth that is around me,” said Dunn. “I want our kids to be tough and competitive and give their all. I want to see all of them become successful.”

Dunn works hard at dividing his time between his job as a coach and trooper. He also recently married the love of his life, Brittany, who supports his efforts in doing both.

So next time you are out at a Longhorns’ football game tip your hat to Chris for the excellent job that he does as a role model coach and hard-working Trooper. It’s a high honor that he received and one that was richly deserved.