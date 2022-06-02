Doe Mountain a fun place for the summer

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Doe Mountain Recreation Area benefitted from the nice weather this Memorial Day weekend as the official fun days of summer got off to a good start at Johnson County’s recreational outdoor adventure.

The weekend started with barbeque and food trucks. The mountain filled up early as folks were ready to jump on their ATVs or dirt bikes, take off for some good fun, and let the beauty of the hill keep them busy for hours.

Executive Director Shawn Lindsey was happy to see Doe Mountain busy with happy people.

“This weekend, a couple who visited for the first time last month brought 16 friends with them,” Lindsey said. “I have always said once someone experiences Doe Mountain for the first time, they consider Mountain City and Johnson County their second home and visit often.”

One visitor to DMRA said of her experience, “thankful for this beautiful place and day.”

According to Lindsey, fun things are just getting

started for the mountain in Johnson County.

Starting June 1, Doe Mountain Recreation Area will be offering ATV side-by-side rentals. Also, the Mountain Dew outpost will be June 4 and run through June 12.

Lindsey also said his crew has been working hard to build a new observation deck at Turkey Top overlook and working on the new archery practice course. Lindsey also said that if people want to donate funds to some projects in honor or memory of someone, contact his office for more information.

Doe Mountain Recreation Area is an 8,600-acre area of rugged mountainous wilderness and 60 miles of

multi-use recreational trails. The majestic Doe Mountain was established to conserve the land, waters, and

wildlife of Doe Mountain and be a fun family place that

offers a multi-use trail

system for dirt biking, all-terrain vehicles, and utility vehicles.

DMRA is governed by a 15-member Board of Directors with four officers. The mountain has been managed by the state of Tennessee since the early 2010s.