Diamondbacks defeat Yankees to win the Little League Championship

The 2021 Mullins Real Estate Diamondbacks celebrate their 9-7 victory over the Big John’s Closeouts Yankees. The Diamondback team members include: Joseph Gambill, Emmett Johnson, Eduardo Vargas, Ektor Vargas, Aaron Freeman, Braxton Jones, Brantley Jones, Jordyn Snyder, Westin Payne, Mark Ward II. Coaches: Gary Gambill, Wesley Payne. Submitted photos

Diamondbacks 9, Yankees 7

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

That the Mullins Real Estate & Auction Little League Diamondbacks had a phenomenal season, there is very little doubt. The team claimed this year’s Championship title after defeating the Yankees 9-7 last Friday.The Yankees reportedly had a slow start scoring no runs in the first, while the Diamondbacks managed to score four. Things slowed down a bit in the second inning, only to turn up the heat in the third with the Yankees scoring the limit of five runs.

The Diamondbacks answered back by scoring one run tying the game 5-5. From then on, the game just got better and better. The Yankees followed the momentum scoring two more runs in the top of the fourth.The Diamondback answered back with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, taking back the lead with 9 to 7.

The Yankees had one last chance in the top of the fifth with several good hits and runners on first and third with two outs. But an infield hit that headed to Diamondbacks shortstop AJ Freeman sealed the game.

Freeman made the stop and fired off a perfect throw to Taryn Crowder on second base, resulting in the third out for the Yankees, and the victory for the Diamondbacks, whose journey to earn the championship has been eventful. The team opened up strong with seven consecutive wins, only to be shut down by the Pirates 2 to 0. A bit shaken, the DBacks suffered another loss in game nine to the Yankees, who came out on top with a win 7- 4 win. But that was not the end for the young team.

“After realizing our mistakes, we capitalized on being defeated and finished the regular season with three more victories,” said Diamondbacks Coach Wesley Payne.

The tournament followed first, with the Red Sox playing the Pirates on Monday.

“I’m proud of all the kids. It was a blessing to be around them for the season,” said Red Sox Assistant Coach Brian Bauguess following his team’s loss. “Watching their progress and having fun is what Little League baseball is all about.”

Red Sox Head Coach Jesse Grindstaff added, “We were several players down, so we had to play with eight and take an automatic out when the ninth player would have come to bat. The pirates came to play and hit the ball well. From the beginning of the season to the end, we improved on both sides of the ball. I am proud of them as players and that they all have become better people.”

On Tuesday, the Diamondbacks played a challenging game and defeated the Pirates.

“After a tough battle and amazing effort from both teams, Diamondbacks player Emmit Johnson hit a triple down the third-base line sealing the victory and punching our ticket to the championship game,” Payne said.

On Thursday, the Yankees defeated the Braves, setting up the title game for Friday evening.Kudos to all the players, coaches, and parents for another great season.