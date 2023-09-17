GREENVILLE, SC (08/23/2023)-- Dakota Holt, a resident of Mountain City, has been named to the BJU Bruins golf team's roster for the 2023-24 season. Holt is a Freshman majoring in Kinesiology at BJU.
This season the Bruins look to build on their successes as they have eight events scheduled for their fall campaign. The team will make their rounds across the Southeast region before they hope to earn another shot at competing at the NCCAA National Tournament in Palm City, Florida.
"We had significant losses from seniors graduating this past May, but I believe there are some younger guys that are more than ready to fill their shoes," said Coach Scott. "Timothy Smith, Josiah Swaffer, and Spencer Cable will lead the way as our most solid returners to the roster and will serve as team tri-captains this year. It should be an exciting fall season with some young talent and new faces having to step in and contribute right away."
