Cyclones storm past Longhorns

JCs Jackson Earnhardt helps the Longhorns to an early lead against the Cyclones in the game on Jan. 5. Earnhardt ended the evening with 21 points in the 72-55 loss to Elizabethton. Photo by Joey icenhour.

Johnson County 55, Elizabethton 72

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

ELIZABETHTON—Johnson County was hoping to get back on the winning trail at Elizabethton but instead continued their journey on loser lane. They jumped out on top early but fell 72-55 to the Cyclones. The Cyclones used a 20 point effort by William Willocks to spark their efforts. Sophomore Dalton Mitchell hit for a d16 points while Nicholas (Nickel) Wilson provided 14 points and 10 rebounds for the games’ only double-double.

The Longhorns led 17-13 after one getting several key basket from Jackson Earnhardt who scored a baker’s dozen (13 points) in the frame. Elizabethton heated up in the second quarter by outscoring the Longhorns 25-11 that enabled them to retake a halftime lead of 38-28. Willocks and Mitchell combined for 15 points in the quarter. Johnson County went ice cold form the field in the quarter scoring only seven total points in the period. Elizabethton tossed in 19 points that pretty much put the game out of reach for the Longhorns leading 57-35.

Earnhardt was the bright spot for Johnson County scoring a game high 21 points while Cross added 14. Earnhardt finished with a game-high 21 points to lead all scorers while Clayton Cross was the only other Longhorn player in double figures with 14. Zack Parsons just missed a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds.

Head coach Austin Atwood touched on his team needing a win.

“We need to find a way to win a game right now,” said Atwood. “Our kids are playing hard but it’s no secret, the lack of practice time has hurt us.”

Johnson Co. (55)

Dalton Robinson 3, Jackson Earnhardt 21, Preston Greer 5, Clayton Cross 14, Zack Parsons 8, Trevor Gentry 2, Connor Simcox 2.

Elizabethton (72)

Jake Roberts 4, Brayden Phillips 9, Nate Stephens 5, Seth Carter 2, Kaleb Hambrick 2, Dalton Mitchell 16, William WIllocks 20, Nicholas Wilson 14.

Johnson County: 17, 11, 7, 20 – 55

Elizabethton: 13, 25, 19, 15 – 72