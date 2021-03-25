Cyclones storm from behind to beat Lady Horns

JC’s Maddi Edington (5) avoids the tag of two Cyclones. Submitted photos.

Elizabethton 12, Johnson County 4

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County appeared on the way to a big conference win before Elizabethton rallied to score 12 unanswered runs to take a 12-4 victory Tuesday night at Elizabethton. Back-to-back doubles in the first inning by Emmy Miller and Faith Walsh gave the Longhorns a 1-0 lead.

They increased it in the third after Maddi Edington reached on an error and was moved to third by Miller’s double. She later scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0. Johnson County’s final runs came on a two-run homer by Cox to make it 4-0. The Lady Cyclones got ready in the third. Kallista Deprimo had an RBI triple and later scored on Madison Pritchard’s single. The Lady Cyclones got within one, and then Ember Jensen smacked a two-run single that gave them their first run at 5-4. Another single by Pritchard made it 6-4 as the Clones kept scoring at will.

Pritchard ended the night by going 3-3 with three RBI’s. Ember Johnson had 3 hits, 3 runs, 3 RBI’s, and scored 3 times.

Maddie O’Quinn had two doubles going 2-3. Cheyenne Poiroux delivered 2 hits,

2 RBI’s, and 2 runs.

Kennedy Harris had 2 hits and an RBI. Pritchard picked up the win on the mound for Elizabethton by pitching a complete game with eight strikeouts. Johnson County’s Emmy Miller led the Horns going 3-4 with 2 doubles and 2 runs scored. Haley Dox was 2-3 with a homer and a double. Maddi Edington and Faith Walsh each had a double.

SOFTBALL

Johnson Co. 1030000 – 4

Elizabethton 0024150 – 12

Fritts and Miller. Pritchard and Johnson.

W—Pritchard. L—Fritts. 2B—JC, Miller 2, Edington, Walsh;

Elizabethton, 3B—Elizabethton, Deprimo. HR—JC, Cox.