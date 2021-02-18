Cyclones blow past Lady Longhorns

JC’s Sadie Stout (23) dribbles at the top of key during the Longhorns’ lopsided loss to Elizabethton Friday night. Sadie led Johnson County’s scores with six points. Photos by Joey Icenhour

Elizabethton 61, Johnson County 16

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

When teams are not hitting their shots, then a basketball game can look ugly. Johnson County couldn’t hit their shots on Friday night at Elizabethton, so the game got as ugly as it gets. Elizabethton came out hotter than a firecracker from long range and jumped on top 21-3 after one quarter of play.

The Longhorns didn’t score until the 2:02 mark in the first quarter as Brookanna Hutchins hit a shot in the paint. She would tally only four points in the game, but it was second highest on the team.

The Horns fell 61-16 to enter this week’s District Tournament game at Sullivan South on a downward spiral. Elizabethton rode the red hot shooting from long range by Lena Lyon and Rena Lane to their massive lead. The duo ended the contest with 18 and 17 points, respectively, more than Johnson County’s total output.

Johnson County’s Sadie Stout led the girls with six points as only four Lady Longhorns scored in the game. Kelly and Emmy Miller tallied two apiece, along with four by Hutchins.The Cyclones led 40-8 at halftime. Johnson County scored only two points in the final quarter of play.The Lady Horns finished the season with a 4-17 mark to play at Sullivan South, (3-6) in the conference and 9-12 overall.