Craig and Doyle Tester win big at The Holston

Report by Morristown Marine Tournament

The father-son team of Craig and Doyle Tester beat the elements and a robust field of talented anglers to claim victory on the third stop of the Morristown Team Trail at beautiful South Holston Lake in Bristol TN/VA.

The Tester-duo of Butler, in Johnson County TN, led the way with a monster sack of 21.25 lbs, anchored by a 5.80 smallmouth that also gave them Big Smallmouth for the tournament. The rain halted a post-tournament interview, but Craig and Doyle have put in their time on South Holston. The men took home a total payout of $11,080.00 for the win and big smallmouth.

The weather was nasty, with a late spring cold front all but killing the bedded smallmouth bite and an all-day rain that soaked everything under the sun and brought the lake up several inches. The fishery went from on fire to tough in a matter of three days.

A total of 229 boats registered and 167 of them weighed fish. The total tournament weight was 2,281.95 lbs, with 796 full fish weighed and 794 of them successfully released.

Tourney officials paid out $47,680.00 in 38 places and contingency money, with 15.88 lbs being the cut weight. There was a tie at 38th place, so both teams were paid.

Right on their heels were Jack Faulkner and Ronnie Carey of Jacksboro, TN and Middlesboro, KY with a total weight of 20.37 lbs. The two took home a total payout of $7,000.00 for their second place finish and contingency money for Highest Finishing Skeeter ($3,000.00), Highest Finishing Enigma Rods($200) and Highest Finishing Gray Insurance($250).

Third place went to JR Henard and Travis Carpenter, both of Rogersville, TN, with a mixed bag weighing 19.27 lbs. The team took home a check for $2,550.00 for their efforts.

Fourth place was Knoxville, TN angler Jordan Card and Bobby Drinnon of Rogersville, TN with a 19.22 lb bag. Jordan and Bobby took home $1550.00.

Closing out the top five was Preston and Jalen Shuffler of Greeneville, TN with a five-fish limit weighing 19.18 lbs. The Shufflers cashed a check worth $1050.00 for their day of fishing.

The Citizens Bank Big Largemouth went to Vince Salyer and Michael Ervin of Kingsport, TN with a toad weighing 6.48 lbs. Additionally, Vince and Michael also won the second Highest Finishing Skeeter and 8th place overall. Congrats, gentlemen!

The Citizens Bank Big Smallmouth went to the overall winners, Craig and Doyle Tester with their hawg 5.80 brown fish. Event organizers would like to thank Yamaha outboards, Skeeter Boats, B&H Sales, Citizens Bank, B&M Tire, Taylor Battery/Deka, Gray Insurance Agency, Cumberland Gap Spring Water, Old Stage Printing and Sullivan County/Observation Knob Park for hosting this event.

For more information, please visit, www.morristownmarine.com.