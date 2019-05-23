Cox Twins get second chance at state berth

By Beth Cox

Freelance Writer

Neither a rain delay nor colder temperatures could get in the way of Cox

twins, Olivia and Taylor’s dream of getting a second chance at the state playoffs this week.

The girls, along with teammates Mason Stanley, Noah Cox, Dalton Sluder, Margaret Morrow, and Hannah Bauer traveled to Greeneville Tennis Complex for the regional tournament.

The Cox twins admittedly struggled early against South Greene’s Scout Hopson and Chloe Kinsler. Taylor stated she was concerned at first because the courts were wet and slick, and following the rain delay, she and Olivia found it difficult to get back into the rhythm of the game until Assistant Coach and the twins’ dad, Craig Cox had a few words to say.

“He told us to get our heads in the game and concentrate on what we were doing,” Olivia said.

Craig added, “I reminded them what was at stake if they didn’t play their game.”

The reminder seemed to have paid off as the girls won a very heated first match 6-4, followed by stepping up their game and winning the second set 6-4 as well.

After eliminating South Greene, the twins faced Claiborne County that won earlier against JCHS teammates, Morrow and

Bauer. Claiborne County’s Madison Edwards and Rebecca Williams simply could not handle the powerhouse of the Cox twins, so the girls easily won their second match, (6-1) (6-2)

and thus, winning the regional tournament and a second chance to win at the state playoffs.

While the girls reflected on their season success, Stanley battled his regional finals once again facing Adam Nelson from Sullivan North. Stanley started out strong, but after Nelson gained some ground on the JCHS tennis player, the Longhorn struggled to find his momentum and would eventually lose to Nelson (7-5) (6-1).

Cox and Sluder played one of their best matches against South Greene’s Lawson Burns and Aiden Hawk, but it just wasn’t enough to get a win for the duo. (6-4) (6-3).

Morrow and Bauer played well, but just could not get past the net game of Claiborne County’s Edwards, which eliminated the girls in first round action.

Olivia emphasized how eager she was to get a second chance at the state prize.

“Taylor and I want to go back and do better,” she said. “Nerves got the best of us last year, so this year we know what to expect.

Hopefully, we can play our game.”

The Cox sisters will be facing Halls High School from Lauderdale County Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Live daily coverage will be streaming on WGNS FM 101.9/100.5.