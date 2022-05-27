Collaborative production of ‘Charlotte’s Web’ captivates audience

By Karla Prudhomme

Freelance Writer

A

udiences were captivated and entertained by the Johnson County Community Theatre and the Johnson County Young Artists’ collaborative production of ‘Charlotte’s Web.’ The production ran the last weekend in April and the first weekend in May at Heritage Hall Theatre and was so well-received by the public that total attendance for ‘Charlotte’s Web’ was close to seven hundred. This collaboration between

the Johnson County Community Theatre and the Johnson County Young Artists was a big undertaking, as there was a total cast of thirty-one, which included twelve adults and nineteen children. There were also five backstage volunteers, including lights and sound, set design, and costume and make-up.

Veteran director, Ray Branch, was up to the task, as his leadership in the production ensured that Johnson County residents were well-entertained. With nineteen two-hour rehearsals for nine weeks, the dedication and hard work of the cast and crew was

apparent in the production of ‘Charlotte’s Web.’

“I want to thank Johnson County Young Artists for their partnership in the endeavor, as it was a tremendous effort by all,” said Branch.

Officials emphasized that without their sponsors, Mountain City Care and Rehab Center, Johnson County Bank, Farmers State Bank, and The Tomahawk, the hugely successful production of ‘Charlotte’s Web’ could not have happened.

“I want to thank the community for making this production one of the best we have ever done, as it showed just how much talent we have in our little county,” said Branch.

“Heritage Hall is such a treasure for our community, as it allows so many of our citizens to showcase their tremendous talents, especially all these young people that I am so proud of,” said Marie Jo Thum, director of the Johnson County Young Artists. The costumes for ‘Charlotte’s Web’ were spectacular and many parents and volunteers spent countless hours creating and making them.

“I want to thank all the parents and volunteers for helping to make this production such a success and for giving these children wonderful memories that they will carry with them throughout their lives,” Thum said.

If anyone is interested in getting involved in the theatre, they can contact Ray Branch, president of the Johnson County Community Theatre, at (423)291-2304. For young people who are interested in the theatre, they can contact Marie Jo Thum, president of Johnson County Young Artists, at (561)901-4322.