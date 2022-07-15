Coach pitch Braves take title in little league baseball

By Beth Cox

Sports writer

As the baseball season ends, many of Johnson County’s youngest players will look at the ball season in many different ways. Some will remember a homerun they made, while others may simply recall how it felt just to be a part of a team. One thing is for sure, they all will go home with experiences of a lifetime.

The Braves coach pitch this summer, sponsored by Summit Liquidation, will never forget the day they won the coach pitch championship.

The young team fought hard and played aggressively, both offensively and defensively. However, the Braves simply could not be stopped offensively. The champion team only let the Cubs sneak in one run for the game.

They ended the game with an impressive 13-1 victory. Head coach Cody Tester said, “The kids grew so much over the season. I’m so proud of how hard they worked. It was great to see them win a well-deserved championship.”

Tester wasn’t alone in the coaching duty and gave the rest of his coaches credit for how well they worked with the players and taught the team how to work with each other to make good things happen. Assistant coaches were; Matt Adams, Scotty Hood, and Zack Hayworth, who also gave a big shout-out to his team. The assistant coach said, “ I’m so proud of how hard the kids worked this year. They deserved this award. They fought for it.”

Several of the players will move up to kid-pitch next year, so winning the championship game gave these young players the motivation they needed to compete at the next level.

Four players went on to play in the All-Star division. They are; Wiles Roark, Cash Adams, Knox Hayworth, and Easton Tester.

A great season for baseball came to an end. Many players will put away their gloves and bats and pull out their football gear. But, no worries, they will not forget what they accomplished in the summer of 2022.