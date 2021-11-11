Clogging recital brings hundreds to the Trade Grist Mill

By Karla Prudhomme

Freelance Writer

On Saturday, October 23, hundreds of family and friends gathered at the Trade Grist Mill for the first annual Stateline Stompers clogging recital.

With over thirty young girls from around Johnson County participating,

the evening was filled

with excellent dance routines.

Dance instructor Krista Osborne clogged as a young girl growing up in Boone, North Carolina, but when she and her family moved to Mountain City, she discovered that there were not any local clogging lessons or clubs, so she had to travel to Damascus, Virginia to continue taking clogging classes and competing.

After finishing college and getting married, Krista and Aaron Osborne settled down in Mountain City. With prompting from her family, Krista decided to open a local clogging dance studio to ensure that children here had access to clogging classes.

The rest is history, as now Krista’s dance studio, Stateline Stompers, located on Church Street in downtown Mountain City, above Farmer’s Bar-b-que, has over sixty local students, varying in age from 3-year-olds to adults.

Clogging is an American folk dance that stems from Scotch-Irish step dancing.

Early American settlers in the southern states and throughout Appalachia mixed step-dancing traditions to create clogging, a precursor to Tap dancing. The Stateline Stompers are now participating in local festivals and events, including the Christmas and 4th of July Parades,

the Sunflower Festival, Trade Days, the Cranberry Festival, and other local events. To view clogging videos, you can visit the Stateline Stompers Facebook page.

Stateline Stompers has classes available for all age groups, and anyone interested in learning this lively, cultural dance can call Krista at (828)964-1891

or visit the Stateline

Stompers Instagram or Facebook page.