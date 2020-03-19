Central spoils Horns home opener

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

Sullivan Central scored four times in the third inning then held on to knock off Johnson County 5-3 in the Longhorns home opener on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cougars took advantage of three walks, a hit batter sandwiched in between three base hits to get their second win in a row over the Horns. They won at home on Monday 4-0.

Ethan Bombailey earned the win for Sullivan Central. He went six and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on three hits, striking out ten and walking zero.

Bradley Lavorsi took the loss for Johnson County. He pitched six innings allowing six hits and five runs while striking out three.

The Longhorns had a couple of plays for the ages. Asa Lewis turned a triple play, and junior Matt Mowery launched a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Mason Bragg led the Longhorns at the plate going 2-for-4. With a pair of runs scored. Ben Howard also drove in a run.

Central’s Tommy Sells had three hits in the game for the Cougars.

The Longhorns will be off this week due to school being out in Sullivan Country. They were scheduled to play

Sullivan East and Tennessee High.

Sullivan C. 0040001 -4

Johnson Co. 0010110 -3