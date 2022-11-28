Anyone who has attended high school basketball over the past few years has seen Carter Atwood grow up in front of the Longhorn fans. Many would watch this very young little boy go straight to the basketball court, which happens to be named after his father, boys basketball coach Austin Atwood, to shoot a few baskets. Atwood captivated the fans during halftime with how easy those shots would go in, but now that little boy is an eighth grader ready to lead his team, and his coach has all the confidence in the world in this gifted athlete.
Atwood is simply following in the steps of his dad and brother Blake Atwood, who is shaking things up on the basketball court at King University.
With his shooting and ball handling, Carter is the ultimate competitor who will amaze the crowd. Carter was the only seventh-grader last year who played varsity which could be because he rarely misses a basket, and the shots are usually from the three-point line. Carter was a leader on the boards in scoring last year and is well on his way to doing it again this year. Coach Mark McClain is happy with the young basketball sensation, “Carter can do it all, shoot, rebound, he is one of the best in our area. Carter is the team’s captain, a leader, and we will lean on him heavily, especially the first of the year.”
McClain knows that Carter has what it takes to help motivate his team, “I want to see Carter continue to do all that he does for us, but also find ways to make his teammates better. He has a gift for the game, that’s for sure.”
The youngest Atwood is well on his way to being one of the great standouts of Johnson County. He amazed the crowd when he was five and continues to amaze everyone at the middle school games. Carter’s basketball abilities appear so effortless, but he has probably perfected his craft since he could walk.